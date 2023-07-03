[Watch] Jonny Bairstow throws the ball at the stumps against Marnus Labuschagne in Alex Carey fashion in 2nd Ashes Test

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey's dismissal of his England counterpart Jonny Bairstow has been the talk of the town during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Sunday, July 2.

When England were batting at 193 for 5 in the 371-run chase, Carey directed a hit at the striker's end as Bairstow wandered out of his crease after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer. The decision was sent upstairs and third umpire, Marais Erasmus, ruled the England gloveman as stumped out.

The controversial dismissal created a lot of buzz around the world, with fans and pundits divided by the debate. Some fans have taken Bairstow's side in the dismissal but now a video clip of Bairstow's attempt to run-out Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne in a similar fashion has started doing the rounds on social media.

The incident happened during the 31st over of Australia's second innings, when Labuschagne left England pacer James Anderson's wider line delivery. Jonny Bairstow immediately aimed a throw at the stumps but missed it, albeit the batter was inside the crease.

Watch the video here -

Wayne Bristow @Wayne1609



And Pete it literally was attempted not 2 days prior and by whom? @plalor https://t.co/9a0dvtjbB6And Pete it literally was attempted not 2 days prior and by whom? @plalor https://t.co/9a0dvtjbB6And Pete it literally was attempted not 2 days prior and by whom?

England head coach Brendon McCullum's involvement in similar dismissals of Jonny Bairstow

England head coach Brendon McCullum expressed disappointment on Bairstow's dismissal and questioned the spirit of the game. The former New Zealand captain said they would have made a different decision if put into a similar situation.

But McCullum himself employed such tactics during his playing days when he used to keep the wickets for the BlackCaps. A couple of videos of the 41-year-old have been doing rounds on social media after Bairstow's wicket.

In 2006, McCullum ran out legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan while the latter went ahead to congratulate his batting partner, Kumar Sangakkara, for his century after completing a single.

In another clip, McCullum attempted a hit at the stumps when England's current assistant coach, Paul Collingwood, wandered out of his crease in a similar manner to that of Bairstow. The third umpire decision had ruled Collingwood out, but the then New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori withdrew the appeal after brief discussions with teammates.

Poll : 0 votes