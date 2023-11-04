[Watch] Jonny Bairstow tickles one straying down leg side as Mitchell Starc strikes first ball in AUS vs ENG 2023 World Cup clash

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc gave his side a much-needed early breakthrough in the 2023 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday. On the first ball of their chase, England opener Jonny Bairstow edged a delivery going down the leg side.

The New South Wales pacer took the new ball as Australia set about defending 286 . The left-arm speedster found swing but strayed down the leg side, but Bairstow fell for it. Keeper-batter Josh Inglis was sure of the edge, and umpire Marais Erasmus concurred.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and sent Australia into bat, suggesting that dew could be a factor late on. After Australia's openers departed without scoring much, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith added 75 before the latter departed for 44.

Labuschagne made 71, while notable contributions from Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa took their side to 286.

Mitchell Starc went wicketless for the first time in World Cup in the previous game

The left-armer went for runs against New Zealand. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mitchell Starc, 33, bowled an expensive spell against New Zealand in Dharmsala, conceding 89 runs in nine overs.

With Australia making a mammoth 388, it came down to the Black Caps needing 19 off the last over. James Neesham almost pulled off the unthinkable, but Starc held his nerve to take his team through. It marked the first time the left-armer went wicketless in a World Cup game.

The win lifted Australia to third spot as the Kiwis suffered their second straight loss. The five-time champions' semifinal prospects will strengthen significantly if they beat England in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

England, meanwhile, will be aiming to salvage a dismal campaign. The defending champions have only one win from six games, with the lone win coming against Bangladesh. Regardless of the result in the Australia game, England's ODI set-up will undergo an overhaul after the showpiece event.