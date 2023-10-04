[Watch] Jos Buttler asks Babar Azam for translation of Rohit Sharma's hilarious reply during Captains' Day ahead of 2023 World Cup

England captain Jos Buttler had to take help of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to understand Rohit Sharma's hilarious response to a question asked during the Captains' Day press conference ahead of the 2023 World Cup set to begin in India on Thursday, October 5.

The Indian captain was asked whether England and New Zealand should have been declared as joint winners of the 2019 World Cup as England won on boundary count after the final ended in a tied Super Over.

Rohit Sharma couldn't believe he was asked this question and sarcastically responded by saying that he was not in charge of announcing the winners of the World Cup.

While the entire room was in splits after the reply, Buttler understandably didn't get Rohit's point as the question and the answer were both in Hindi. Babar Azam was seen explaining the whole incident to Buttler. Here's a video:

Jos Buttler gives update on Ben Stokes' injury scare

Jos Buttler has stated that star all-rounder Ben Stokes has a niggle in his hip and his participation in the tournament opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is under scanner.

Stokes reversed his ODI retirement to be available for Butter and Co. in their title defense. While his left knee niggle was known to all, the one in the hip seems to be a concerning one for the defending champions.

Alongside Joe Root and Buttler, Stokes becomes a key figure in providing solidity to the England line-up. They will be taking a call after the practice session later on Wednesday about whether he is ready for the first game.

England's World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey.