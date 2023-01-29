Watch: Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen engage in a verbal altercation during second ODI in Bloemfontein

South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen was seen involved in a verbal tussle with England captain Jos Buttler during the second ODI in Bloemfontein on Sunday (January 29). The pair seemed to be having a serious discussion, with Van der Dussen looking visibly unimpressed.

The incident occurred during the 19th over of the innings when South Africa were in cruise control in pursuit of a daunting 343. Van der Dussen, batting on 22 off 14 deliveries at that stage, allegedly tried to block the keeper-batter from reaching the ball, leading to a heated exchange between the pair. The umpires had to eventually order and break the spat.

The England captain previously came under the scanner during the South African tour of 2019-20 when he was involved in a verbal altercation with Vernon Philander. Buttler had to pay 15 percent of his match fee for using obscene language towards the South African seamer as Philander stood his ground while the Englishman attempted to gather a throw. The Lancashire cricketer also copped a demerit point for the incident.

Jos Buttler 94* in vain as South Africa seal the three-match ODI series

Jos Buttler-led England succumbed to their sixth consecutive ODI defeat as the Proteas registered a win at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, gunning down 343 with five wickets to spare to bag the series. Batting first, England piled on 342-7 after half-centuries from Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, and the captain himself.

England have scored 181 from their last 20 overs despite starting poorly. In response, the home side started their chase strongly, with Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma stitching a 77-run stand in 12 overs. Van der Dussen, who scored a century in the first ODI, made a run-a-ball 38 before Adil Rashid nipped him out.

Temba Bavuma fell immediately after his ton, but the likes of Heinrich Klassen, Aiden Markram, and David Miller played responsibly to carry the Proteas to victory. The third and final ODI will take place in Kimberly on Wednesday, February 1.

