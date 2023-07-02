[Watch] Josh Hazlewood ends Ben Stokes’s masterclass with a short delivery on Day 5 of 2nd Ashes Test

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood provided his team the decisive breakthrough by dismissing England captain Ben Stokes with a short delivery on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test. This wicket set up Australia's win at Lord’s.

The left-handed batter mistimed a pull that took the top-edge before wicketkeeper Alex Carey completed the catch on the off side.

The event took place in the 73rd over of England’s second innings. Hazlewood bowled a wobble seam delivery and Stokes cleared his front leg to try and slog it over the leg side boundary.

The middle-order batter, however, got it nowhere near the middle of the bat and the top edge flew to the left of Carey, who made no mistakes in completing the catch.

Hazlewood was thrilled to bits and celebrated it in style. A dejected Stokes stood disconsolate at the crease before slowly making the long walk back to the pavilion.

Australian captain Pat Cummins and batting partner Stuart Broad rushed to Stokes to give him a pat on his back for his masterclass on Day 5 of Lord's Test.

Watch Ben Stokes’ dismissal below:

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



What an innings. What a player. What a leader Ben Stokes is dismissed for 155 but receives a standing ovation from both sets of fans at Lord's🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿What an innings. What a player. What a leader Ben Stokes is dismissed for 155 but receives a standing ovation from both sets of fans at Lord's 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇦🇺What an innings. What a player. What a leader ✨ https://t.co/amj5eNxagw

England Cricket @englandcricket



Played in a way and a spirit to be proud of, as always



@BenStokes38 | A champion innings.Played in a way and a spirit to be proud of, as always@BenStokes38 | #Ashes A champion innings.Played in a way and a spirit to be proud of, as always 👏@BenStokes38 | #Ashes https://t.co/15xAkqx57W

Stokes finished his innings with 155 runs off 214 balls, including nine sixes and as many boundaries. It was the highest individual score in the fourth innings for England by a batsman batting at no. 6 or lower.

The 32-year-old shared century partnerships with Ben Duckett and Stuart Broad for the fifth and seventh wickets, respectively, to bring England back into the contest.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Ben Stokes may not have taken his team over the line, but his extraordinary innings has left an indelible mark on the game.

His fearless approach, sheer determination, and never-give-up attitude have… Here's to celebrating the brilliance of one of cricket's true legends!Ben Stokes may not have taken his team over the line, but his extraordinary innings has left an indelible mark on the game.His fearless approach, sheer determination, and never-give-up attitude have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Here's to celebrating the brilliance of one of cricket's true legends! 🙌Ben Stokes may not have taken his team over the line, but his extraordinary innings has left an indelible mark on the game. 🌟 His fearless approach, sheer determination, and never-give-up attitude have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7eUd0pK25H

Ben Stokes keeps Bazball alive regardless of the result in 2nd Ashes Test

Ben Stokes replied to his critics who questioned the Bazball approach in Ashes 2023. With his fighting knock, he has kept the Bazball approach seemingly alive.

The left-handed batter embraced the fearless game after he ran out of batting partners on Day 5. That came after wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was stumped via wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s brilliant presence of mind.

England were 301/7 when Stokes got out after they resumed their innings at 114-4 on the final day of the second Test. Stokes added 126 runs to his overnight score of 29* to stage England’s comeback. However, once Stokes was dismissed, the English tail collapsed and they were all out for 327 and lost the match by 43 runs.

Click here to follow the second Ashes Test scorecards.

