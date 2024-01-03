[Watch] Kagiso Rabada cleans up Yashavi Jaiswal for duck with ripper in India vs South Africa 2nd Test

Kagiso Rabada, who starred with the ball in the opening Test, drew the first blood for South Africa in the second game against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

The speedster bowled a ripper to dismiss opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who chopped the ball onto the stumps, for a seven-ball duck as India lost their first wicket for 17 runs.

Jaiswal’s dismissal took place in the third over of India’s first innings. The pacer bowled a short of a length delivery just outside the off stump. Jaiswal stayed back and stood tall to block the delivery but he was done by the extra bounce as the ball took an inside edge onto the stumps.

With the dismissal, Jaiswal once again failed to deliver with the bat in South Africa. The left-handed batter had registered scores of 17 and five during his two innings in the first Test, which the visitors lost by an inning and 32 runs to go 0-1 down in the two-match Test series.

Jaiswal's failures come after early success in the West Indies, where he top scored with 266 runs in two Tests, with best score of 171 on debut.

Mohammed Siraj’s 6-fer ends South Africa’s 1st innings for 55

A clinical bowling display from Mohammed Siraj helped India bundle out South Africa for just 55 runs in the first innings. It was their lowest score in Tests against India.

Siraj finished with a sensational spell of 6/15, including the prized scalps of Proteas captain Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar settled for two wickets apiece.

Only Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) were the two batters to reach double figures as the hosts' batters fell like a house of cards.

In response, India are 62/1 (at the time of writing), with India captain Rohit Sharma (39 runs off 42 balls) and Shubman Gill (nine off 20 deliveries) at the crease after 11 overs. The visitors will be looking to gain a big lead against the Proteas in their hope of leveling the series 1-1.

