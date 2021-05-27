[Watch] "Nice to add a bit of match intensity" - Kane Williamson ahead of intra-squad practice match

Ahead of New Zealand's first match against England on June 2, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham will don the role of captain at a practice scrimmage to help the side prepare for the formidable English challenge.

The Kiwi skipper spoke to Blackcaps Twitter. The caption for the tweet read:

"A word from Kane Williamson a week out from the first Test against @englandcricket and on the eve of the start of the Latham XI v Williamson XI warm-up match. #ENGvNZ"

Kane Williamson's message:

"Warm-up games are important and it gives guys time to acclimatize and bowlers get their loads in. It will be nice to add a little bit of match intensity and make those steps for the first Test match, so it's nice to have that preparation and practice and hopefully things play out."

You can watch the video here:

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner would play in New Zealand's intra-squad practice match at Southampton this week.

Initially, NZC planned to conduct a three-day practice game for the squad members, with Tim Southee and Tom Latham leading a team each. However, the team management has decided to alter the practice schedule.

The intra-squad practice game will now be a two-day affair, with Williamson replacing Southee as one of the captains. Instead of Wednesday (May 26), the game will begin on Thursday (May 27) and end on Friday (May 28).

NZC also mentioned that a few Hampshire players have been working as net bowlers for the Kiwis in England. To ensure there are enough options available, even Hampshire net bowlers will play the two-day match.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

England squad: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.