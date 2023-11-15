[Watch] KL Rahul dislodges bails with gloves as Kane Williamson avoids close call during IND vs NZ semifinal

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was a part of a bizarre moment as India potentially missed out on getting the batter run out during the second innings of their semifinal played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

In the 18th over of the chase, Williamson tried to drive a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav down the ground, but could only get an edge towards the field at point. The New Zealand skipper tried to steal a quick single but was sent back by Daryl Mitchell.

Kane Williamson had to hurry to get back to the striker's end and when the bails were dislodged, the Indian fielders seemed highly interested and the umpire decided to take the decision upstairs.

However, the replays showed that wicketkeeper KL Rahul had dislodged the bails with his gloves even before the ball could hit the stumps. The third umpire waited for the other bail to be dislodged by the ball, but by that time Williamson's bat was already in the crease. It could have been a close call for Williamson had the Men in Blue got a clean direct hit.

Here's a video of the confusion caused:

Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell consolidate after another strong start by India

It was Mohammed Shami once again for India who provided the two breakthroughs of openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. It seemed like the game would be done and dusted in favor of the Men in Blue at that point.

However, both Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell managed to absorb the pressure of the moving ball and have been pacing the chase really well with calculated risks at regular intervals.

Their partnership has gone well beyond the hundred-run mark and that might have certainly brought some jitters in the Indian camp. The hosts need to break the partnership soon to get some control back.