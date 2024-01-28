[Watch] KL Rahul drops a simple catch at slip to reprieve Ollie Pope on 186 on Day 4 of IND v ENG 2024 1st Test

KL Rahul dropped an easy catch at slip to give well-set England batter Ollie Pope a life on 186 on Day 4 of the India vs England Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28.

Pope, who was unbeaten on a superb 148 overnight, carried on his great work on Day 4 as well to frustrate India’s bowlers. In the 95th over of England’s second innings, Pope off-drove Mohammed Siraj for four.

He could have been dismissed off the next ball as he attempted to cut a cross-seam delivery from the Indian pacer that bounced a little extra. Pope ended up edging the ball to wide slip. The ball went low towards the fielder, Rahul, who got both hands to it but could not latch on after what seemed like a rather casual attempt at a catch.

Having survived in the 180s, Pope was looking good for a double hundred, but fell just four runs short of the landmark. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 196 by Jasprit Bumrah as he attempted a reverse-scoop off a full delivery, but missed the ball completely and was cleaned up. The England batter’s wonderful knock lasted 287 balls in which he hit 21 fours.

India to chase 231 after Pope’s heroics lift England

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 190, England were in big trouble at 163/5. However, Pope lifted the visitors with a brilliant knock, with some good support from the lower-order batters. The 26-year-old added 112 runs for the sixth wicket with Ben Foakes (34 off 81).

England resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 316/6. Pope and Rehan Ahmed (28 off 53) continued to offer resistance before Jasprit Burmah (4/41) induced a nick from the latter. There was more frustration for India, though, as Tom Hartley (34 off 52) joined Pope and the two added a significant 80 runs for the eighth wicket.

The defiant stand was broken when Ravichandran Ashwin (3/126) managed to breach Hartley’s defense with a full, flat ball that kept low. Bumrah then knocked over Pope as England’s second innings finished on 420. India need 231 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

