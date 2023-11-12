[Watch] KL Rahul goes bang-bang to smash fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in IND vs NED match

Wicketkeeper KL Rahul scored the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian, getting to the milestone in just 62 balls against the Netherlands in their 2023 World Cup encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

Rahul was batting on 89 at the beginning of the final over of the first innings. He hit a gigantic six over long-on on the first ball and then backed it up with a spectacular flick shot for another maximum, this time behind square leg.

That helped him get past Indian captain Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian. Rohit had clinched that record in the ongoing tournament too, against Afghanistan off just 63 balls.

Here's a video of both the sixes that helped KL Rahul bag the record and also his second hundred in ODI World Cups:

KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer help India breach 400

India's top order fired once again as all among Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries. However, they couldn't convert them into big scores so it was important for both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to build a partnership.

Initially, it was Iyer who took more chances against the Netherlands bowlers and found boundaries at regular intervals. However, Rahul gradually shifted gears and suddenly runs began to flow from both ends.

Both batters continued to unleash one breathtaking shot after another as the Dutch seemed to be running out of ideas. The duo added a staggering 208 runs for the fourth wicket and it was just an exhibition of fireworks from the Indian batting line-up on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

The Netherlands have already lost an early wicket at the time of writing and will need some extraordinary batting effort to get anywhere close to the target of 411.