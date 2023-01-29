[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Daryl Mitchell with a superb delivery in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Kuldeep Yadav produced a superb delivery to outsmart in-form batter Daryl Mitchell in the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, January 29.

The Kiwi batters struggled to get going after skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first in Lucknow. The Indian spinners were commendable with the ball, reducing the Blackcaps to 35/3 in 6.5 overs.

The onus was on Mitchell to bail the visiting side out of danger, but Kuldeep's superb leg-spinner ended his stay in the middle.

It was a short-ish delivery, and Mitchell went on the back foot. However, the ball spun sharply and rushed onto him, crashing into the stumps between his bat and pad.

Watch the clip here:

BCCI @BCCI



bowled an absolute beaut to dismiss Daryl Mitchell #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia



Watch How about that for a ball! @imkuldeep18 bowled an absolute beaut to dismiss Daryl MitchellWatch How about that for a ball! 👍 👍@imkuldeep18 bowled an absolute beaut to dismiss Daryl Mitchell 👏 👏 #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia Watch 🎥 🔽 https://t.co/EpgXWYC2XE

Wickets kept falling for the Kiwis as the host bowlers dominated the proceedings. The Blackcaps eventually folded out for 99/8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Skipper Mitchell Santner was the highest run-scorer for his side with an unbeaten 19 off 23 balls, including a boundary.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 2/7 in two overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and Hardik Pandya picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, India have lost Shubman Gill cheaply. At the time of writing, Hardik and Co. were 30/1 in seven overs with Ishan Kishan (15) and Rahul Tripathi (5) in the middle.

"He has that potential" - Wasim Jaffer lauds Kuldeep Yadav

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Not the first time he has done that



📸: Disney+ Hotstar



#INDvNZ #CricketTwitter Through the gate and bowled by Kuldeep YadavNot the first time he has done that📸: Disney+ Hotstar Through the gate and bowled by Kuldeep Yadav 💥Not the first time he has done that 😉📸: Disney+ Hotstar#INDvNZ #CricketTwitter https://t.co/CeqmOmFHdg

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently lavished praise on the wrist-spinner, saying that the Delhi Capitals (DC) ace could be a match-winner for Team India.

Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo:

"It happens with wrist spinners. When their form is good, when the ball comes out of their hands well, they take wickets. He has proved in the last two series by taking big wickets and giving breakthroughs at critical stages. So, he has that potential.”

Kuldeep will hope to keep up the rhythm going with the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy lined up, starting in Nagpur on February 9.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes