[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Jonny Bairstow to complete 50 Test wickets during 5th India vs England match

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up his 50th Test wicket in just his 13th game as he beat England's Jonny Bairstow on all ends during Day 1 of the fifth Test of the ongoing series in Dharamsala.

Playing his 100th Test, Bairstow raced to 29 runs off just 17 balls with a couple of fours and as many sixes. After being smashed over cow corner for a six, Kuldeep still dared to give flight to the ball and lured Bairstow into going for an expansive cover drive.

Jonny Bairstow fell for the bait and was beaten all ends up by the goggly, edging one behind to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. While the batter decided to go for the review, Ultra Edge showed nothing when the ball passed the bat.

Kuldeep Yadav had thus given the hosts yet another massive breakthrough. Here's the video of the dismissal:

Kuldeep soon dismissed Ben Stokes as well for a duck to complete an incredible five-wicket haul and left England reeling at 175/6.

Kuldeep Yadav leaves his mark on a special venue once again

Kuldeep Yadav has great memories of Dharamsala as it was the same venue where he made his Test debut seven years ago. The fact that he has played just 13 Tests in the duration shows hasn't been given a consistent run in the Test team despite his impact.

However, the left-arm wrist-spinner stepped up once again when India needed him the most after losing the toss in good batting conditions. While the visitors scored a hundred runs in the first session, Kuldeep picked up the wickets of Ben Duckett and also Ollie Pope at the stroke of Lunch.

Zak Crawley was batting well and it needed a special delivery to get rid of him. Needless to say, it was once again Kuldeep who stepped up. Ravindra Jadeja also struck with Joe Root's big wicket, while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Tom Hartley and Mark Wood in one over.

England now find themselves in deep trouble going from 175/3 to 183/8 and only have themselves to blame for some ordinary shot selection.

