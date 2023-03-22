[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav cleans up Alex Carey with an absolute ripper in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Kuldeep Yadav once again proved why he is a valuable asset to the Indian team, especially in the ODIs, through the sensational dismissal of Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey during the third ODI in Chennai on Wednesday.

The left-arm wrist-spinner bowled with great rhythm and the kind of drift he was getting into the left-hander was proof of it. Kuldeep got the ball to land on the leg stump line on a good length and the drift caught Carey at the crease.

The southpaw then tried to defend the ball from the same position and could only see it turn past his outside edge to hit the top of the off-stump. Kuldeep Yadav was understandably ecstatic as that was just a dream delivery for a wrist-spinner.

Here's a video of Alex Carey's dismissal:

BCCI @BCCI



An epic delivery from



Australia down now.



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3…



#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia BamboozledAn epic delivery from @imkuldeep18 to get Alex Carey out!Australiadown now.Follow the match Bamboozled 💥An epic delivery from @imkuldeep18 to get Alex Carey out!Australia 7⃣ down now. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-3… #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/DCNabrEGON

Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking in middle overs helping India big time

With Ravindra Jadeja back in the squad, India had to pick one between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the lead-spinner. Their decision to back Kuldeep has paid dividends so far as he has delivered breakthroughs in the middle overs, which is crucial to restricting the opposition.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne were dismissed in a similar way, as both tried to hit the big shot but were caught at long off by Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill respectively. He almost had two in two as Alex Carey survived a close LBW shot, but got his man later with an absolute beauty.

Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott are at the crease and forming a decent partnership at the time of writing. India will want to ensure that they take the remaining wickets as soon as possible as the pitch is a bit on the slower side and any total in excess of 270 could be a tricky one to chase down.

Poll : 0 votes