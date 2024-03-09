[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav fittingly finishes formalities by dismissing Joe Root to help India beat England by innings & 64 runs in 5th Test

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav took the final wicket, dismissing Joe Root to power India to a comprehensive victory against England by an innings and 64 runs in the 5th Test in Dharamshala on Saturday (March 9).

India began Day 3 at 473/8 and could only add four more runs before England bowlers picked those two wickets. The English team then commenced their second innings with a huge deficit of 259 runs.

The visiting batting line-up did not put up much fight and surrendered meekly to the spin wizardry of Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up a five-wicket haul in his 100th Test. He also ended with nine wickets across the match.

Joe Root was the only batter to show some resistance with a fighting knock of 84 (128) but it only delayed the inevitable. Kuldeep Yadav, who dented England's hopes with a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of this Test, fittingly finished things off by taking the final wicket.

Joe Root ran out of patience and waltzed down the track, attempting a lofted shot. However, he could not get the desired timing as the ball went to long-on, where Jasprit Bumrah completed the catch.

You can watch the winning moment in the below video:

"Rohit's been a fantastic leader" - Team India head coach Rahul Dravid after Test series win vs England

Speaking after the conclusion of the fifth Test, the Indian team's head coach Rahul Dravid reflected on the series victory and said:

"I think, really proud, to be honest, we were behind in the first test, it was disappointing but credit to the team to bounce back, kept the calmness after losing the first test, just had the skill to come back and compete. The team stood up to the occasion, as a support staff, couldn't be more prouder."

He continued:

"When you do lose players with that caliber, it can be tough, in terms of entertainment perspective, you have people coming into watch them. You have players coming in and stepping up, it was a total team performance, everyone contributed at some stage of the series, that was pleasing to see. It's nice and a privilege to work with, just not me, a bunch of professionals to work with. Rohit's been a fantastic leader."

