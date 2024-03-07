[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav's googly outfoxes and gets Ollie Pope stumped at the stroke of Lunch on Day 1 of the 5th IND vs ENG Test

Kuldeep Yadav provided a crucial breakthrough for India by dismissing England vice-captain Ollie Pope at the stroke of Lunch on Day 1 of the fifth Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. With that, the visitors lost their second wicket for 100 runs as Pope walked back for 11 runs off 24 balls.

The dismissal came during the 26th over of England's innings. Kuldeep bowled a googly and Pope took the charge but failed to read the delivery. The right-handed batter missed the ball altogether and Dhruv Jurel collected the ball to dislodge the bails in a flash.

The left-arm wrist-spinner pitched the ball on a length that was shorter than expected. It ripped past the outside edge and Jurel had all the time to complete the formalities behind the wicket.

Watch the video below:

Pope has failed to deliver with the bat following his 196 in the opening Test in Hyderabad, where England won by 28 runs. Since then, he has returned with scores of 23, 23, 39, 3. In the previous Test, he returned with a pair (consecutive ducks).

On the other hand, Kuldeep stretched his wickets tally to 14 (four Tests) in the ongoing Test series.

Kuldeep Yadav sends back Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in 1st session of IND vs ENG Dharamshala Test

A clinical bowling performance from Kuldeep Yadav helped India pick up two wickets against England in the opening session of the fifth Test on Thursday. Kuldeep had earlier dismissed Ben Duckett, thanks to a brilliant catch from Shubman Gill.

At Lunch on Day 1, England, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, were 100/2 after 25.3 overs, with Zak Crawley (61 off 71 balls) at the crease. Joe Root is likely to join him during the second session.

The game also marks the 100th Test for ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

The hosts have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series following their five-wicket win in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Follow the IND vs ENG Dharamshala Test live score and updates here.

