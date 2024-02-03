[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav's peach cleans up Ben Foakes's off-stump in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Kuldeep Yadav produced a peach delivery on Saturday to outfox and knock over Ben Foakes with a flighted ball that didn't turn in the ongoing second Test between India and England.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 39th over. Kuldeep tossed the ball on the middle and off-stump line and it drifted further away. Foakes read the drift but brought his bat down before his pad to cover for the turn. However, the ball pitched and straightened, beating the outside edge by a whisker to hit the pole.

The previous ball from Kuldeep was a googly, which Foakes, unlike other English batters, read from the hand and defended calmly. He was expecting this one to come in but failed to read the subtle variation from the Indian spinner.

Foakes got out for 6 (10), ending a short partnership with skipper Ben Stokes. It was Kuldeep Yadav's second wicket of the day. Earlier, he drew the first blood for the hosts by getting Ben Duckett to edge one to forward short leg.

The quality of the ball to Foakes was as good as Jasprit Bumrah's back-to-back set-ups for Joe Root and Ollie Pope. The former got out edging one away from his body and the latter couldn't keep out a breath-taking middle-and-leg-stump yorker.

Kuldeep Yadav gets Rehan Ahmed out to pick up his third wicket

Just a few overs after the wicket, Kuldeep Yadav got rid of the next batter, Rehan Ahmed, as well. This time the bowler got lucky as Ahmed tried to pull a half-tracker but got it off the toe end to short covers where Shubman Gill leapt high to grab the ball.

That pushed England to 182/7 in the chase of India's first innings total of 396. With England not batting as deep as usual, Ben Stokes and Tom Hartley started taking on the bowlers from both ends, targeting the mid-wicket region with sixes and fours.

