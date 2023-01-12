[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav stuns Dasun Shanaka with an absolute ripper

India's nemesis Dasun Shanaka was sent packing by Kuldeep Yadav after scoring just two runs in the ongoing ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The Sri Lankan skipper was brilliantly foxed by the wrist-spinner as the latter bowled him around his legs to ensure there were no fireworks from the batter in this game.

Sri Lanka had already lost too many wickets by then and Shanaka tried to do what he knows best - counter-attacking and putting the bowler under pressure. He tried to get inside the line of the ball from Kuldeep that was on the leg stump and sweep it for a boundary.

However, Kuldeep Yadav was clever enough to push the ball through, which meant that it had no turn in it. Dasun Shanaka missed the sweep due to a lack of turn and was shocked to see his leg stump castled.

The smile on Kuldeep's face was evident after the batter had fallen right into the trap set for him.

Kuldeep Yadav punctures the opposition middle order once again

It is baffling to think that Kuldeep has been picked in the XI only because of a forced change to replace Yuzvendra Chahal. The left-arm wrist-spinner has often been at the receiving end of some tough selection calls, but continues to do well in the limited chances that he gets.

Sri Lanka were cruising at one point at 102/1. But now, with seven wickets down, it is doubtful whether they will cross the 200-run mark. Kuldeep picking up wickets in the middle overs once again is a huge positive for India, with the World Cup later this year.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

