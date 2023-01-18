[Watch] Kuldeep Yadav takes a fine running catch to dismiss Devon Conway in 1st IND vs NZ ODI

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav took a fine running catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Devon Conway in the first ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Chasing a mammoth target of 350 runs, the Kiwi batters came hard at the Indian bowlers in the powerplay. However, Mohammed Shami bowled some tight lengths to build up pressure, while Mohammed Siraj continued excellent form.

He probed Conway with a bouncer line, away from the body, before the southpaw unleashed an attempted hook shot. However, he could only top edge it as he had to fetch it away from the off-stump and the ball flew to the fine leg region.

Kuldeep ran a few meters to get to the ball before completing a superb catch. It was Siraj's first wicket on home ground and the entire family was present in the stands to witness it.

Siraj has been doing exceptionally well in ODIs since 2022 and even finished as the highest Indian wicket-taker (24) in the calendar year. He has picked up the most wickets in the first powerplay - 24 - the most by any bowler since 2022.

Kuldeep Yadav's two quick wickets put New Zealand under the pump

Reeling at 28/1 in 5.4 overs, the Kiwis were in immense trouble but Finn Allen tried to work his way out with a counter-attacking knock. Allen smacked 40 off 39 balls, including seven boundaries and one six, before he holed out to substitute fielder Shahbaz Ahmed.

It was then Kuldeep Yadav's time to join the party. The left-arm spinner picked up two quick wickets, dismissing Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls to send the Kiwis on the back foot.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 95/4 in 18 overs with Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in the middle.

