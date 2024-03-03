[Watch] Kushal Bhurtel's terrific save deceives Netherlands batters and produces run-out for Nepal during T20I tri-series

Nepal opening batter Kushal Bhurtel turned in a terrific fielding effort during his team's recent T20I fixture against the Netherlands. The 27-year-old saved a certain six and the two batters were deceived by it, resulting in a run-out.

The dismissal occurred in the 20th over of the innings as Dipendra Airee came on for his off-breaks. Roelof van der Merwe swung at it and managed to connect, with the ball seemingly traveling over the fence.

However, Bhurtel did a terrific job at long-on to prevent the six. He also threw the ball quickly as Van der Merwe's partner Vivian Kingma ran himself out while going for the second.

Expand Tweet

The Dutch innings hardly got going after they won the toss. Only Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Timm van der Gugten, and Van der Merwe got to double figures as they folded for 120 in 19.3 overs. Pratis GC was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 4-1-13-3.

Kushal Bhurtel departs early, but Rohit Paudel and Gulsan Jha steer Nepal home

Rohit Paudel. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bhurtel was the first to depart during the chase of 121 as he made 12 off eight deliveries, with the opening partnership extending to 26. Following Aasif Sheikh's departure for eight, skipper Rohit Paudel shared an 86-run stand with Gulsan Jha. The duo fell at the doorstep of victory, leaving Kushal Malla and Airee to finish the job.

Nepal are currently at second spot in the points table and are almost certain to play the final against either the Netherlands or Namibia. The other two teams in contention will face one another on Sunday, with the latter occupying the top spot.

With all three nations set to take part in the T20 World Cup 2024, the series will play an integral role in preparing them. Nepal and the Netherlands are clubbed in Group D, alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. Namibia, meanwhile, are in Group B, with Australia, England, Oman, and Scotland.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App