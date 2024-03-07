Team India captain Rohit Sharma was impressed with Devdut Padikkal's catch on Day 1 of the 5th Test against England in Dharamshala on Thursday (March 7). However, he expressed it in his usual entertaining style with a quirky comment.

The dismissal came on the second delivery of the 50th over in the first innings. Tom Hartley tried a big shot against Ashwin and hit the ball high towards deep midwicket region.

Devdutt Padikkal moved swiftly to his left and completed the catch even after misjudging it a bit initially. Rohit Sharma was thrilled after seeing a great fielding effort from Padikkal and was heard through the stump mic saying:

"Kya hai yaar ye."

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal help India dominate England on Day 1 of 5th Test

After opting to bat first, England managed to get a good start with a 64-run opening partnership. However, Kuldeep Yadav's introduction in the 18th over turned things around for the hosts. He spun a web around the batters and picked up a five-wicket haul to destroy England's top and middle order.

Ravichandran Ashwin then ran through the lower order to skittle England out for 218. India then managed to reach 135/1 at stumps, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma's half-centuries. Reflecting on his bowling spell after stumps on Day 1, Kuldeep Yadav said:

"I am enjoying my bowling at the moment. I liked the Zak Crawley wicket. He has batted really well throughout the series and is a good player of spin. It's important not to think about the surface. I am someone who relies on my skill and variation in length."

He added:

"I don't think about what the pitch is going to do. I just focus on the areas I need to bowl at. When I was very young, I used to overthink about how to get a batter out. Slowly, I matured as a spinner."

