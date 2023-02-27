[WATCH] Lazy Michael Bracewell is run-out in embarrassing fashion by cheeky Ben Foakes in 2nd NZ vs ENG Test

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell was run-out in a rather embarrassing manner on Day 4 of the second Test against England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, February 27.

In the 159th over of New Zealand’s second innings, England left-arm spinner Jack Leach was whipped by Tom Blundell to deep mid-wicket. The Kiwi batters came back for the third run. However, Bracewell was too casual in his endeavor to complete the third run. The left-handed batter made no attempt to drag his bat in.

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket



A wicket manufactured from out of nowhere!



#NZvENG This is why you run your bat inA wicket manufactured from out of nowhere! This is why you run your bat in 😬A wicket manufactured from out of nowhere! #NZvENG https://t.co/i52FQVyw2H

After Ben Stokes chased the ball from mid-on and fired in a throw, Ben Foakes initially pretended that he was not interested and then suddenly took the bails off to catch Bracewell off-guard.

Although the New Zealand all-rounder was past the crease, both his bat and his foot were in the air. Bracewell departed for 8 off 19 balls.

Kane Williamsom’s ton lifts New Zealand before England strike back

Having been made to follow-on in Wellington, hosts New Zealand resumed their second innings at 202/3. Kane Williamson, who was unbeaten on 25 overnight, went on to notch up his 26th Test ton.

In the process, he also became New Zealand’s highest run-getter in Test cricket, going past Ross Taylor (7,683 runs). Playing in his 92nd Test, Williamson now has 7,787 runs to his name at an average of 53.33.

Earlier, the hosts lost overnight batter Henry Nicholls for 29, who edged Ollie Robinson to third slip. Williamson then featured in two crucial partnerships to lift the team.

The former captain added 75 for the fifth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (54 off 54). Williamson and Tom Blundell (90) were then involved in a sixth-wicket stand of 158 runs.

The brilliant partnership ended when Williamson was dismissed by part-time pacer Harry Brook, caught down the leg side while attempting to glance a delivery. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger, but England went for a review and replays confirmed that Williamson had nicked the delivery.

You can watch the video of the same here:

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket



His first test wicket is a key one of Kane Williamson



A breakthrough from out of nowhere!



#NZvENG The man with the golden arm, Harry BrookHis first test wicket is a key one of Kane WilliamsonA breakthrough from out of nowhere! The man with the golden arm, Harry Brook 💪His first test wicket is a key one of Kane Williamson 😍A breakthrough from out of nowhere! #NZvENG https://t.co/usMAvhIImV

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach then ran through New Zealand’s lower-order to complete a hard-fought five-wicket haul. Leach dismissed Tim Southee (2), Matt Henry (0) and Blundell in quick succession as New Zealand were bowled out for 483.

Set a target of 258, England went to stumps at 48/1 after Southee bowled Zak Crawley for 24. At the close of play, Ben Duckett was unbeaten on 23 and had nightwatchman Robinson on 1 for company.

Poll : 0 votes