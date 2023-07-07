[Watch] Lesson learned as Jonny Bairstow puts his bat back in the crease in 3rd Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow, who was controversially stumped on the final day of the second Ashes Test, seems to have learned his lesson.

In a video shared on social media, the right-handed batter can be seen putting his bat back in the crease on Day 1 of the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, July 6.

The incident occurred during the 14th over of England’s first innings when all-rounder Mitchell Marsh beat Bairstow on the inside edge. The 33-year-old stood his ground on the last ball and ensured that the ball was no longer in play before he left the crease to chat with his batting partner Joe Root. He also made sure that the fielders from the Australian slip cordon saw him place his bat inside the crease.

Watch the video below:

The development occurred days after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped Bairstow after the latter casually left his crease when the ball was in play. Watch the video below:

What do the rules say?

Law 20.1.2 of ICC's playing conditions for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle states:

“The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root take England to 68/3 on Day 1 of 3rd Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow (1 off 19) and Joe Root (19 off 43) ensured England finished at 68/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test on Thursday. The hosts, though, are trailing by 195 runs against Australia in their first innings.

For Australia, captain Pat Cummins sent back Ben Duckett and Harry Brook for single digit scores inside the first six overs, while Mitchell Marsh dismissed Zak Crawley (33) to gain a slight edge in the contest.

England Cricket @englandcricket /



Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) remain unbeaten at the close.



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) remain unbeaten at the close. 6️⃣8️⃣/3️⃣Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) remain unbeaten at the close. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/RHWpU7TIcK

Earlier in the day, Mark Wood’s fifer helped England bundle out Australia for 263 in 60.4 overs. Wood returned with figures of 5/34, while Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Australia with a run-a-ball 118, while Travis Head chipped in with 39 (74). The duo shared a 155-run partnership to guide the visitors from 85/4 to 240/5.

Click here to follow the 3rd Test live updates.

Poll : 0 votes