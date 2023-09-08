(Watch) Lockie Ferguson's sharp bouncer gets the better of Harry Brook in 1st ODI against New Zealand

England batter Harry Brook couldn't make the most of his opportunity in the ongoing 1st ODI against New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The right-handed batter received a surprise bouncer from Lockie Ferguson, which he could only fend to Tom Latham behind the stumps.

The dismissal occurred in the 16th over of the innings as Ferguson came on to bowl his 3rd consecutive over of the innings. The right-arm speedster banged the ball hard on the pitch as the Yorkshire batter tried to duck it. However, he feathered it through to the keeper for a 41-ball 25, laced with two fours and a six.

The 24-year-old was added into the squad for the four-game ODI series against New Zealand in the last minute to press his case for England's 2023 World Cup squad. After scintillating performances in the preceding ODI series, coach Matthew Mott had strongly indicated his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

"Harry Brook has been in incredible form over the last 18 months" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Before the 1st ODI, Stokes welcomed the youngster's inclusion and the need for competitiveness in the team. The all-rounder reckons Brook's arrival into the equation was inevitable.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he stated:

"You want to feel you are under pressure for your place in the team. That's the reality of being in a really strong team and we know that competition for places is the best thing for us as a individuals and as a team."

"Harry Brook has been in incredible form over the last 18 months. Everyone is aware of the talent he possesses and how good he is. He is going to be around every England squad for the next five to 10 years."

The hosts have already lost 3 wickets, with Stokes and Jos Buttler at the crease.