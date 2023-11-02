[Watch] Madushanka's slower one fools Virat Kohli, denies him from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record in Mumbai

Virat Kohli fell agonizingly short of equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds at the latter's home ground, the Wankhade Stadium, on Thursday.

After a nervy start that saw him get dropped quite early and a brilliant rebuild in the powerplay, Kohli was batting at cruise mode when Kusal Mendis brought Dilshan Madushanka back into the attack.

In the second over of his spell, the left-arm seamer bowled a well-disguised cutter at a good length to the ace batter. Kohli went for a drive but was early on it, and ended up looping in the air for an easy catch for Nissanka at covers. He had to walk back for 88 (94), a knock laced with 11 boundaries.

In the previous over, Madushanka had accounted for Shubman Gill's wicket as well with another slower one.

Gill had played mostly risk-free cricket to reach 92 (92) but tried to ramp a slow bouncer on the body. The ball just never took off at enough pace from his bat and ended up in the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Kohli's wicket makes Madushanka the joint-top wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup

Madushanka was the one who set things up for the Lankans by clean-bowling Indian captain Rohit Sharma on just the second ball of the match with a jaffa.

Madushanka was already Sri Lanka's top wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup. Now, this third wicket made him the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 scalps at an average of 22.12.

It's hardly believable that the 23-year-old wasn't even a sure-starter in Sri Lanka's team until a few months ago. Now, after impressive spells against the Netherlands, Australia, and India, he is one of their most undroppable players.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are leading India's rebuild in Mumbai.

