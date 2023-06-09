[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne caught sleeping during WTC Final, David Warner's wicket wakes him up

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne was hilariously caught sleeping during Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final on Friday, only to be wakened up by the Oval crowd celebrating opener David Warner's wicket.

Mohammed Siraj was troubling Warner in the third over of the third innings with his probing lines and lengths when the cameras pointed at Labuschagne, who saw the opportunity to take a quick nap sitting in the dressing room balcony.

Siraj got Warner to edge the next ball to the wicketkeeper with a wobble-seam delivery that moved away from the left-hander. The crowd's celebratory roar immediately woke the Australian up.

Here are a couple of videos of the same:

a | #gillera @91atgabba labuschagne was sleeping peacefully, siraj took a wicket and man had to wake up immediately labuschagne was sleeping peacefully, siraj took a wicket and man had to wake up immediately 😭 https://t.co/XvgBAGG5Cw

He interestingly took a lot of time to take his guard before facing his first ball. On-air commentators joked that the right-hander needs some time to freshen up. Soon, Virat Kohli also started egging the crowd up with his theatrics, and the intensity culminated in Siraj hitting the Aussie flush on his glove on his second ball.

India and Shubman Gill caught sleeping and missed running Labuschagne out

Given the comfortable position Australia are in the match, they could afford their top-ranked batter to take a nap between the match. But India needed to be sharp for any chances that came their way, at least in the first hour of Australia's innings.

They failed to do so when Labuschagne pushed a ball to third slip in the sixth over, and his miscommunication with Usman Khawaja meant both batters ended up at the same end.

However, Shubman Gill threw the ball blindly in haste, fluffing the run-out chance at the non-striker's end. Both batters took a single safely.

India are still miles behind in the match and will need to get a few more Australian wickets in the first 20 overs to have a chance in the match. You can catch our live coverage here!

Poll : 0 votes