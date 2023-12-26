[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne and Hasan Ali shoo away pigeons on Day 1 of 2nd AUS vs PAK Test

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne and Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali were involved in a fun moment on the opening day of the second Test between the two sides at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, December 26.

The incident took place in the 48th over of Australia's first innings. Both Labuschagne and Ali were seen trying their best to shoo away MCG's infamous pigeons.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

Marnus Labuschagne failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the Test series opener against Pakistan at Perth. The right-handed batter registered scores of 16 and 2 in the clash.

He will be keen to make amends by scoring big runs in the ongoing second Test. The hosts gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a comprehensive 360-run victory in the opening clash.

Hasan Ali provided Pakistan with a big breakthrough by removing the well-set Usman Khawaja

Senior pacer Hasan Ali returned to Pakistan's playing XI for the Boxing Day Test as the visitors made a few changes to their lineup following their humiliating loss at Perth.

The Men in Green won the toss and elected to field first in the contest. Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner helped their side get off to an impressive start, scoring 42 and 38, respectively.

The 90-run stand ended with Warner's dismissal in the 28th over. Pakistan claimed another big wicket as Hasan Ali removed Khawaja in the 34th over.

Khawaja perished while trying to play the cut shot off the seamer's bowling. However, the extra bounce got the better of him, and he could only manage to get a thick outside edge that went straight to Agha Salman.

The third Australian wicket fell in the 58th over after fast bowler Aamer Jamal dismissed Steve Smith caught behind to put Pakistan in a good position.

