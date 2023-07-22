[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne scores his 1st Test ton in England under high pressure

Australia's No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne finally found form in the ongoing 2023 Ashes series as he stroked a century on day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. The right-hander reached there with a single off Moeen Ali's bowling in the 63rd over of the innings. It was also his second overseas ton and first on English soil.

The 29-year-old came on day 3 after the loss of Usman Khawaja and looked focused throughout even as Australia lost David Warner, Steve Smith, and Travis Head in quick succession. The former No. 1 ranked Test batter started the fourth day at 44, with the score at 113-4, trailing by 162 runs.

Due to rain delaying the start, the play started late. However, Mitchell Marsh and Labuschagne looked on point against England's four-pronged pace attack. The South African-born cricketer hammered Joe Root for two sixes in successive overs to get into the 90s.

Joe Root gets the better of Marnus Labuschagne for England's first wicket of the day

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow appeal for the wicket. (Credits: Getty)

With bad light not allowing England captain Ben Stokes to bowl his seamers, Moeen Ali and Joe Root sent down their off-spin from both ends. Root also threatened Labuschagne before reaching his century, edging one to slip that went for a boundary.

The Yorkshire cricketer got the centurion with the one that bounced a bit and took the edge as Labuschagne looked to cut through point for a boundary. While the umpire remained unmoved, the hosts reviewed it successfully to send Marnus back for 111.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Joe Root gets the breakthrough. COME ON!



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EFmDIex5pU Is there ANYTHING this man can't do!?Joe Root gets the breakthrough. COME ON!

At tea on day 4, Australia were 214-5, trailing by 61 runs. The tourists have clearly been outplayed in the ongoing game despite amicable batting conditions on day 1 as they managed only 317, with plenty of batters getting starts without big scores. The two batters, who put on 103 for the fifth wicket, were also the joint top-scorers in the first innings with 51 each.

However, the hosts cracked 592 in 107.4 overs, taking a massive 275-run lead.