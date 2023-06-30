[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne throws his wicket away in a brain-fade moment on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test

Australian star batter Marnus Labuschagne continued his sub-par showing in the English summer with a soft dismissal on the final session of Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

The 29-year-old is yet to score a half-century in his six innings during the English summer and is averaging a mere 26.16 with a highest score of 47 in the first innings of the ongoing Test.

Despite Australia being in a position of ascendency, a well-set Labuschagne hit a short and wide nothing delivery from James Anderson straight to Harry Brook at backward point to be dismissed for 30. It was only the second wicket of the match for an off-color James Anderson.

Here is the video of Labuschagne's dismissal:

Labuschagne still averages almost 55 in his 40 Tests but has struggled in 2023 with an average of only 36.92 in 15 innings. He is yet to score a single century and has recorded just two half-centuries.

Being ranked third in the latest ICC Test rankings, the 29-year-old will look to improve his batting performances away from home.

While Labuschagne averages above 70 in 22 Tests at home, he has a batting average of less than 40 in 18 matches away from Australia.

Australia boss the second Test on Day 3 despite Labuschagne's dismissal

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Three

After winning a thriller by two wickets in the first Test at Edgbaston, Australia have been on the money for most of the second Test. After being asked to bat first on a gloomy day at Lord's, Australia scored a formidable 416 in their first innings.

Steve Smith led the way with a magnificent 110 and was supported by valuable half-centuries by their two aggressors, David Warner and Travis Head. However, a lower-order collapse at the start of Day 2 provided the hosts a way back into the contest.

England started their first innings in thunderous fashion, putting on 91 for the opening wicket and reaching 188-1 after 38 overs.

However, they failed to seize on an opportunity to capitalize on a flat pitch and an injury to Nathan Lyon by enduring a middle-order stutter to finish Day 2 on 278/4.

Things went from bad to worse when England capitulated and lost their last six wickets for a meager 57 in the first session of play on Day 3 to be bowled out for 325.

With a first-innings lead of 91 and a 1-0 series lead, Australia held all the aces and ensured to keep their foot on the pedal by reaching 130-2 in their second stance.

Unfortunately for the visitors, rain interrupted play, with Usman Khawaja playing beautifully on 58 and first-innings centurion Steve Smith giving him company on six.

With a lead of 221 already and eight wickets in hand, it is safe to say that the pressure is firmly on the home team, with the prospect of falling into a 0-2 hole looming large.

