[Watch] Matthew Potts knocks over Angelo Mathews with a beauty, dismisses Dhananjaya de Silva in the same over on Day 2 of 2nd ENG vs SL 2024 Test

England pacer Matthew Potts dismissed Angelo Mathews (22) and Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (0) in the same over on Day 2 of the Lord's Test in London on Friday, August 30. Replying to England's first-innings total of 427, Sri Lanka were in big trouble, having lost six wickets for 87 runs.

Resuming their first innings on 358-7, England went on to post 427 as Gus Atkinson smashed 118 off 115 balls. In reply, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Olly Stone and Potts both produced double-wicket overs.

After Sri Lanka lost their first three wickets for 35 runs, Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal (23) stitched a mini rescue act, adding 48 for the fourth wicket. The resistance was brought to an end by a brute from Potts.

The first delivery of the 21st over was angled from Potts bowling over the wicket. The ball, however, jagged away and completely foxed Mathews, knocking the top of his off stump.

In the same over, the England right-arm pacer dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya for a duck. The right-handed batter tried to whip one across the line, but only ended up nicking the ball to second slip.

The dismissal left the visitors in massive trouble at 83-5. The score soon became 87-6 as Chandimal uppishly flicked one off Atkinson to backward square leg.

England continue domination on Day 2 of Lord's Test

If Root made headlines on Day 1 of the Lord's Test, it was Atkinson's turn to grab the limelight on Day 2. Resuming on his overnight score of 74, he went on to reach a famous hundred at Lord's. Atkinson ended up scoring 118 off 115 balls, an innings which featured 14 fours and four sixes.

After England's first innings ended on 427, the bowlers took charge. Chris Woakes knocked over Nishan Madushka for 7, while Stone sent back Dimuth Karunaratne (7) and Pathum Nissanka (12) in the 10th over of the innings. Potts then claimed the big wickets of Mathews and Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya before Atkinson ended Chandimal's stay at the crease.

Woakes had Sri Lanka in further trouble when he induced a nick off Milan Rathnayake (19) and had him caught behind. The wicket reduced the visitors to 118-7 after 29 overs.

