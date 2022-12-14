[Watch] Mehidy Hasan Miraz shocked as Ebadot Hossain drops a dolly to give Shreyas Iyer a big reprieve on Day 1 of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Shreyas Iyer got a massive reprieve on Day 1 of the ongoing Test series opener between India and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

In the 76th over of India's 1st innings, Iyer advanced down the track to slog off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz's delivery on the leg side. Bangladesh had placed a fielder in the deep for that particular shot.

However, Ebadot Hossain made a mess of a golden chance to dismiss the well-set batter, dropping a simple catch. Had the fielder managed to gather the ball, Iyer would have had to depart for a well-made 67.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer wasn't the only one to have luck on his side. Cheteshwar Pujara also survived after Bangladesh keeper Nurul Hasan put down a catch in the 27th over off Ebadot Hossain's bowling.

Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara shine with the bat to put India in pole position

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first on the surface. Bangladesh were off to an impressive start, sending India's top-order big guns, including Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20), and Virat Kohli (1) early.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship for this side, showcasing great composure against the Bangladeshi bowlers. Rishabh Pant also chipped in with a valuable contribution, scoring 46 runs off 45 balls.

Shreyas Iyer continued his stellar form with the bat, completing his fourth half-century in the format. Iyer and Pujara made it difficult for the opponents with their unbeaten 147-run stand.

With the likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin yet to bat, India are on course to an impressive total. At the time of writing, Iyer is batting on 77, while Pujara is at the crease on 89.

IND vs BAN playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

