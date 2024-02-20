[Watch] Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain roast each other using Ravindra Jadeja’s runout reference after India vs England 3rd Test

Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain engaged in hilarious banter following the conclusion of the Rajkot Test, where the visitors lost by 434 runs to go 1-2 behind in the ongoing five-match Test series against India.

On the Sky Sports Cricket podcast, Atherton used Ravindra Jadeja’s runout reference to roast Nasser. The former pointed out that like Jadeja, Nasser had cost his partner’s wicket with wrong calls quite a few times. But the latter came up with a strong reply by using the example of the Antigua Test in 1998 where he scored 106 vs West Indies.

Michael Atherton said:

"I was looking here at statistics of runouts, now Jadeja has been involved in nine runouts in his Test match career for India. He himself has survived those runouts eight times and has only been run out once, that’s not dissimilar to your statistics actually, Nas."

The 55-year-old continued:

"You were involved in eight runouts with England in Test cricket and your mates at the other end had to depart seven times. So, you only once. I reckon, Jadeja gets away with it because he is fast, super fast. You got away with it because you're selfish."

To this, Nasser Hussain replied:

"Exactly the same with me. A - I am pleased to be compared with Ravindra Jadeja, thank you very much. B – That one runout where I was runout was in Antigua, where Thorpe completely barbecued me and the only good thing to come out of that runout was that you resigned at the end of that Test match because we lost. So, something good came out of that."

Watch the hilarious clip below:

For the unversed, Jadeja’s wrong call when he was batting on 99 cost debutant Safaraz Khan’s wicket in the Rajkot Test. The Mumbai batter was looking good for a century at 62 runs off 66 balls but missed out on the golden opportunity. Safaraz also stayed unbeaten on 68 off 72 deliveries in the second as India declared at 430/4.

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Player of the Match as India beat England by 434 runs in the third Test

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round heroics for India against England in the third Test. The left-handed batter smashed 112 off 225, hitting two sixes and nine boundaries, in the first innings. He also shared a 204-run partnership with Indian captain Rohit Sharma to help India recover from 33-3.

With the ball, the left-arm spinner bagged seven wickets, including a fifer in the second innings. He will now look to carry his sublime form to Ranchi, which will host the fourth Test from February 23.

