[Watch] Michael Atherton and Ricky Ponting face Glenn McGrath's bowling in the Ashes 2023 zone of Sky Sports

Former cricketers Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting and Michael Atherton went to the Ashes 2023 broadcasters, where the former pacer bowled to the other two legends in a bowling masterclass.

McGrath showed how he would grip the ball while bowling during his playing days. Notably, the former Australian fast bowler got Atherton out 19 times in 17 Test matches during their rivalry in the Ashes.

Michael Atherton was asked to face McGrath's bowling once again in a video shared by Sky Sports. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was also present, who recalled an incident from the 2001 Ashes and said:

"2001, ended up being Athens' last Test match. He (McGrath) said, 'I was bowling about a foot and a half outside off stumps, 125 kmph. He just did playing and missing, playing and missing. So I just came a little bit closer, I got a little bit closer to off stump. What does he do, nicks the first one, straight to Warnie at slip'."

"As he was walking back off the ground, I looked around Athens and he's just waving his bat to crowd. Pigeon looked at me and he said, 'It's the first time I ever felt sorry' (laughs)," Ponting added.

After the conversation, Atherton grabbed the bat and went towards the stumps as Glenn McGrath got ready to roll his arm over. Ponting joked about whether he should field in the slips.

Watch the video below:

Ricky Ponting also faced Glenn McGrath's bowling during the break in Ashes 2023

Rain interrupted the proceedings on Day 4 of the final Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London. However, fans watching the broadcast live in the UK had fun watching the legends compete in the Ashes 2023 of Sky Sports.

After Michael Atherton, Ricky Ponting also faced the bowling of Glenn McGrath. Ponting placed an object on the pitch to highlight the area where McGrath would consistently bowl. He mentioned that he would try and get McGrath off his length by playing typical shots.