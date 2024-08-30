[Watch] Milan Rathnayake grabs a stunner to end Gus Atkinson's historic knock in 2nd 2024 ENG vs SL Test 

Sri Lanka pacer Milan Rathnayake took a stunning catch to dismiss centurion Gus Atkinson in the first session of Day 2 of the second Test against England at Lord's. The lower-order batter scored his maiden first-class hundred to stretch the hosts' first innings total.

Building from his overnight score of 74, Atkinson began right where he left things on the opening day. He began the day with consecutive boundaries to storm into the 80s, and got to the three-figure mark with a four. The pacer continued to go big with England nearing the end after Matthew Potts' dismissal to Asitha Fernando in the 94th over.

In the 100th over, Atkinson began with successive fours off Asitha Fernando, and looked to go for a third one in a row as well. He tried to take on the short-pitched delivery by the right arm pacer coming around the wicket, but could not get a decent connection to clear the short boundary.

Trending

Rathnayake, the fielder stationed at deep midwicket appeared to misjudge the trajectory initially, but made amends with an acrobatic effort, catching the ball while looking over his right shoulder.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

The dismissal left England at 420/9 as Sri Lanka's control over the contest slipped gradually. The hosts were at a tricky position at 216/6, with the last recognized able batter Woakes back in the pavilion. However, they have managed to stretch the total beyond their imagination, largely because of Root and Atkinson's hundreds.

England fold out for 427 as Atkinson scored 118 runs

England could not hold on for much longer following Atkinson's dismissal. The last wicket partnership between tailenders Shoaib Bashir and Olly Stone lasted only a couple of overs as the latter was dismissed by Asitha Fernando to complete his five-wicket haul.

Atkinson ended up with 118 runs off just 115 deliveries. His knock included 14 fours and four sixes. Prior to this knock, his highest score in first class cricket was 91 as he had three fifties in 31 innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️