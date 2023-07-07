[Watch] Mitchell Marsh's family celebrates jubilantly after his sensational century on day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test 

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's family members were ecstatic after witnessing a remarkable knock from him on day 1 of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley.

It was a memorable outing for Marsh with the bat as he almost singlehandedly rescued Australia from a precarious situation on Thursday. After being put into bat first on a greenish track, English bowlers troubled the Aussie top order consistently and reduced them to 85/4 inside the first session.

Mitchell Marsh (118) counter-attacked brilliantly at this juncture and shifted the pressure back onto the English side with a scintillating ton studded with powerful shots down the ground.

The burly all-rounder exhibited a positive approach throughout his run-a-ball knock and provided a semblance of respect to Australia's first innings total.

It was also a comeback match for Marsh, as he last played a Test back in 2019. Marsh's family members were on cloud nine after witnessing his magnificent century in Headingley Test. They celebrated joyfully as soon as the all-rounder reached the milestone.

You can watch Mitchell Marsh's family celebrations of his century in the video below:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shaun Marsh and his family celebrating the hundred of Mitchell Marsh in the Ashes.



What a beautiful video! Shaun Marsh and his family celebrating the hundred of Mitchell Marsh in the Ashes. What a beautiful video! https://t.co/a2apyJDP96

Mark Wood takes a fifer to restrict Australia to 263 despite Mitchell Marsh's heroics

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss earlier in the day and opted to bowl first. Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner in the very first over to give a good start to the hosts. It was the 16th time Broad scalped Warner's wicket in Tests.

The English pacers continued to make inroads and chipped away with three more wickets in the first session. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head (39) did damage control in the second session with their 155-run partnership.

Marsh's departure at the stroke of the Tea break opened the floodgates for England. Mark Wood's (5/34) thunderbolts were too hot to handle for the Australian lower-order in the final session, as they bundled out for 263.

England reached 68/3 at stumps on day 1 of the third Test, with Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) at the crease.

Poll : 0 votes