[Watch] Mitchell Santner takes a screamer off Trent Boult's bowling to get rid of Jonny Bairstow in 2nd ODI

New Zealand new-ball seamer Trent Boult has wreaked havoc on England in the ongoing second ODI at Rose Bowl in Southampton as he returned to the national side after 10 months. The highlight of his three wickets was that of Jonny Bairstow as Mitchell Santner took a fantastic catch at extra cover.

The dismissal occurred in the third over of the innings as Bairstow looked to clip a length delivery pitched at middle stump. The ball, however, took the leading edge and Santner, who was stationed at extra cover, timed his jump to perfection and took the catch with his left hand.

Expand Tweet

The 34-year-old got two more massive wickets in the form of Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Root departed without troubling the score in the second delivery he faced, while Stokes, who scored a half-century in the previous game, hit one straight to mid-off as Tim Southee took a simple catch.

Trent Boult presented with a special cap by Tim Southee ahead of his 100th ODI

Tim Southee and Trent Boult share a hug. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, veteran Tim Southee presented Trent Boult his 100th ODI cap before the match began. Boult has been the leader of their attack across formats for over a decade now and has done a commendable.

Before this match, the 34-year-old left-arm seamer had taken 187 scalps in 99 ODIs at 23.97.

The Kiwis lead the four-match ODI series 1-0 as they scripted a comfortable eight-wicket win in Cardiff. England made 291 in their allotted 50 overs as Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone raised fifties.

However, England's bowling attack proved to be toothless as Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway blasted centuries to lift their side to a comfortable victory.

Expand Tweet

While England have announced their 2023 World Cup squad, the Kiwis are yet to do so. They are likely to make the announcement on September 11 and are expected to welcome their regular skipper Kane Williamson back into the fold.