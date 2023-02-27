[Watch] Mitchell Starc knocks over Cameron Green with a perfect delivery ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was recently seen spitting fire with the ball in the nets ahead of the third Test against India, scheduled to be played in Indore, starting on Wednesday, March 1.

Starc had to sit out the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a finger injury he sustained during the home series against South Africa. However, he has finally returned to training and was seen bowling in good rhythm, two days ahead of the Test.

In a video shared by a popular journalist, Mitchell Starc was spotted knocking over all-rounder Cameron Green with an absolute ripper. Green, who is also slated to make a comeback from injury, didn't play for the swing and left the ball. However, it came into the batter and knocked his stumps over.

Watch the clip here:

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Mitchell Starc is getting it to reverse in Indore. Great signs for Australia to have him back even if Cam Green, who is also back, might not particularly appreciate the first clip #IndvAus Mitchell Starc is getting it to reverse in Indore. Great signs for Australia to have him back even if Cam Green, who is also back, might not particularly appreciate the first clip #IndvAus https://t.co/cT2HujCvbg

With both senior pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins out of the third Test, the tourists are sweating over time to have a fully-fit Starc raring to go at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Australia are already 0-2 down in the four-match series, having lost their first two games in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively.

Mitchell Starc shares recovery progress ahead of 3rd Test

Mitchell Starc recently stated that he is fit enough to play the third Test match against India, which will take place in Indore. However, he asserted that the recovery process was slower than he would have liked.

"It's all right, it's good enough," Starc told SEN Cricket. "Good to go, that'll do for selection. It's a Test match, so it'll be good. The progress was slower than what I would have liked. But I am quite patient in that regard, so it is still progressing, but it has progressed enough to be comfortable playing. Hopefully, I can play a role with this team."

With the series hanging by the wire, Australia will look to bounce back and keep themselves afloat in the series.

