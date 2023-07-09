[Watch] Mitchell Starc's double-strike puts Headingley Test on a knife-edge

Mitchell Starc has once again turned things around for Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley, Leeds, by picking up two quick wickets after Lunch. Both Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow would have been crucial for England in their chase and Starc sent both packing quickly.

Stokes and Harry Brook seemed to be going on pretty well together for the hosts when just against the run of play, the England captain was strangled down the leg-side. Starc tried to attack the stumps and got his radar wrong, but Stokes could only glove it to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The all-rounder was understandably in disbelief as he made his walk back to the pavilion after 13 runs.

Mitchell Starc seemed to be in great rhythm and was able to inflict more damage on the hosts in his very next over. Jonny Bairstow tried to throw his hands at a delivery from Starc on the up to score a boundary through the covers. However, he could only inside edge it back onto his stumps. The England wicketkeeper couldn't believe what he had done as it seemed a pretty loose shot and departed the field for just five runs.

Here's a video of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow's dismissals:

Mitchell Starc keeps Australia in the hunt

With 98 runs needed and six wickets in hand, England seemed favorites going into the second session of the day. However, the series so far has been full of ebbs and flows, and Mitchell Starc ensured that he dented the confidence in the England camp with his double-strike.

England still have Harry Brook at the crease having just got past his half-century. Chris Woakes has proved to be the ideal foil at the other end as the duo have brought the hosts ever so close to a victory. Only time will tell if Starc and other bowlers can deliver a final twist to what has been an incredible Test match.

Poll : 0 votes