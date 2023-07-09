[Watch] Mitchell Starc sends Moeen Ali's stump cartwheeling with an absolute peach

England's experiment to send Moeen Ali to No. 3 failed miserably as the all-rounder was cleaned up by Mitchell Starc through an absolute beauty on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds.

The idea from the hosts seemed to be to let Ali play his natural game and counter-attack at No. 3. However, that wasn't to be as he scored just 5(15) and saw his furniture castled by Starc.

Mitchell Starc didn't get much swing early on Day 4 and so he seemed to be focusing more on attacking the stumps with a scrambled seam. The move worked as Moeen Ali left a big gap between his bat and pad and his leg stump went for a toss.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Mitchell Starc ensured Australia began Day 4 with a bang

England scored 27 runs in the five overs that they faced late on Day 3 and seemed to be the favorites coming into Day 4. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett began scoring at a brisk pace straightaway and the visitors needed a breakthrough to get back into the game.

While Mitchell Starc has been a bit inconsistent and expensive of late, he looked in great rhythm on Sunday and has already picked up two wickets. Duckett was trapped in front as he got across the line and Ali just didn't seem comfortable at No. 3.

Crawley is still at the crease at the time of writing and has been joined by Joe Root in what could be a crucial partnership for the hosts. Australia know that with batters like Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes to follow, England will put pressure by trying to score quickly.

This is where the opportunity lies for the visitors as they will look to keep chipping away with wickets at regular intervals and have a crack at sealing the series.

