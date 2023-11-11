[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan suffers freak injury as Moeen Ali cleans him with a jaffa in ENG vs PAK 2023 World Cup

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan suffered a cramp as he was dismissed during the 2023 World Cup game against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11. He departed for 36 runs off 51 balls, including two boundaries.

The dismissal took place during the 23rd over of Pakistan’s run chase. Rizwan prematurely walked down the track and took a wild swipe across the line. Moeen Ali dragged his length back and bowled a little slower.

The right-handed batter completely missed the ball that crashed onto the stumps. During the process, he suffered a cramp before ending up on the floor. He stayed his ground for a few moments before the physio walked out.

With the dismissal, England reduced Pakistan to 100/4 after 22.3 overs.

Watch the video below:

In the 2023 World Cup, Rizwan finished with 395 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.83, including one century and a half-century.

What happened in the ENG vs PAK 2023 World Cup clash so far?

Batting first, England posted 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Ben Stokes starred with the bat, scoring 84 runs in 76 balls, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow contributed 60 (72) and 59 (61), respectively.

Haris Rauf emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/64, while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged two wickets apiece. Iftikhar Ahmed was also among the wickets, dismissing Dawid Malan.

In response, Pakistan were 171/7 after 34 overs, with Agha Salman and Shaheen Afridi at the crease.

With this, Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup campaign comes to an end. New Zealand, meanwhile, have qualified as the fourth semi-finalist. They will face India in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

On the other hand, the win will help England retain seventh spot in the 2023 World Cup points table for automatic qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Jos Buttler-led side have a better net run rate than the Netherlands, who are unlikely to affect England’s place even if they upset India in the last league game.

Follow ENG vs PAK live score and updates here.