[Watch] Mohammed Shami comes up with unique celebration for bowling coach after his 5-wicket haul in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Team India's senior pacer Mohammed Shami ran riot against Sri Lanka with a five-wicket haul at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

Shami continued his stellar run, bagging his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing ICC event. The seasoned campaigner finished with sensational figures of 5/18 as India bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 55 to clinch a massive 302-run win.

Interestingly, Shami placed the ball on his head while celebrating his fifth wicket. Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Shubman Gill revealed that the gesture was for India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey because he doesn't have hair on his head.

Here's the video of Mohammed Shami's gesture:

With the comprehensive victory, India extended their winning streak to seven in the World Cup. They are currently placed at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 2.102.

With the win, Rohit Sharma and company became the first team in the tournament to qualify for the semi-finals.

Mohammed Shami becomes the leading wicket-taker for India in World Cups

Mohammed Shami failed to find a place in India's playing XI in the first four games of the 2023 World Cup. However, he has performed admirably since he was added to the lineup for the match against New Zealand.

The 33-year-old has picked up 14 wickets from just three matches so far at an average of 6.71. Notably, he broke several records during his match-winning spell against Sri Lanka.

With 45 wickets to his name, the talented seamer surpasses Zaheer Khan to become the leading wicket-taker for India in World Cups.

Furthermore, it was Shami's fourth five-wicket haul in ODIs, the most by an Indian bowler in the format. It was also the speedster's third fifer in ODI World Cups. He equalled Australia's Mitchell Starc for the most five-wicket hauls in the competition's history.