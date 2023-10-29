[Watch] Mohammed Shami joins the party, puts England in deeper trouble in IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup match

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami proved to be just the right foil for Jasprit Bumrah as he helped India pile further misery on England in their 2023 World Cup encounter in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

Just like Bumrah, even Shami got two wickets of consecutive deliveries sending back both Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, putting further dents in England's hopes of chasing down the target.

Mohammed Shami first set up Ben Stokes beautifully with a series of deliveries moving away from the southpaw. Stokes clearly seemed flustered and tried to upset the rhythm of the bowler by running down the track. However, Shami continued to pile on the pressure and then cleaned up Stokes with an inswinger.

Shami then got the ball to nip back off the seam and induced a false stroke from Jonny Bairstow, who was dismissed chopping the ball onto his stumps.

Here are the videos of both the dismissals:

Mohammed Shami continues to deliver in Hardik Pandya's absence

Mohammed Shami was behind Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur in India's pecking order of fast bowlers and had to wait for his opportunity. He got that opportunity against New Zealand when the Men in Blue didn't have all-rounder Hardik Pandya's services as the latter picked up an ankle injury.

Sensational figures of 5/54 from Shami helped him make a strong case for himself once again and he also won the Player of the Match. With Siraj not quite hitting his straps with the new ball against England, India needed Shami to step up and he did exactly what was asked of him.

Such performances will give the team management a good headache about the fast bowling combination that they want to go ahead with. India have sent half the England team back to the shed at the time of writing.