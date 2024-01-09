[Watch] Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from the President of India

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had an incredible 2023 World Cup campaign, and the Government of India has recognized his excellent overall performance. During the National Sports Awards on Tuesday (January 9), Shami received the Arjuna Award from the honorable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

Despite the Men in Blue ending the World Cup as runners-up, the tournament saw Shami finish with 24 scalps, right at the top of the wicket-taking charts among the bowlers. He was also a part of the Indian team that made it to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Mohammed Shami is seen receiving the award from the President of India.

Here's the video:

Mohammed Shami hopes to return to action during England Tests

Mohammed Shami suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup, rendering him out of the recently concluded two-match Test series against South Africa. He has now given an update about his fitness to The Times of India, where he expressed hope of making a comeback during the upcoming Test series against England at home.

Here's what he said:

"My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress. There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that's fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series."

Shami also praised India for making a stunning comeback in the series by winning the Cape Town Test. He said:

"Everyone contributed and our bowling effort was brilliant. It was a brilliant comeback by India to level the series. Unfortunately I missed it because of injury but I want to get back to competitive cricket as soon as possible. Hopefully you can see me back in action against England."

Should Shami need more time to recover, India will hope that the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar step up in his absence in the Tests against England, just as they did in Cape Town.

