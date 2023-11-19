[Watch] Mohammed Shami sends David Warner packing in his first over in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami continued his incredible 2023 World Cup campaign by dismissing dangerman David Warner in the summit clash in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Chasing 241 for World Cup glory, Australia came out all guns blazing with 15 runs off the opening over. However, Warner was given a reprieve off the first delivery of the innings. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were caught in no man's land at the slip region and not going for the catch.

The miss did not cost much as Warner chased a wide delivery of the first legal delivery of the second over from Shami, with Kohli making no mistake at slip. Shami's delivery from around the wicket pitched on a good length and moved away late, forcing Warner to edge the widish delivery.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

Mohammed Shami has been the bowler of the tournament and the leading wicket-taker, with an incredible 24 wickets. He picked up the best figures in an ODI World Cup knockout game with his 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final.

David Warner's 2023 World Cup campaign ends with the batter scoring 535 runs at an average of 48.63, including two centuries and as many half-centuries.

Team India also remove Marsh to have Australia two down

Mitchell Marsh could not believe his luck after being caught behind.

Following the dismissal of David Warner, Team India removed another dangerman in Mitchell Marsh for a run-a-ball 15. The all-rounder looked to be in the mood, smashing a boundary and a maximum off Shami before nicking off against Jasprit Bumrah.

The delivery was short-of-length outside off-stump, and Marsh under-edged it through to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. His dismissal left the Aussies in trouble at 41/2 in the fifth over.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

Apart from Warner and Marsh, Australia also lost the crucial wicket of Steve Smith to fall to 47/3 in seven overs.

At the time of writing, they were at 74/3 in 14 overs, with Travis Head batting on 25 (35) and Marnus Labuschagne on 6 (22).

Earlier, a disciplined bowling and fielding display by the Men in Yellow had India in control for much of the innings. Following a blistering start, the hosts finished on a mere 240 in their 50 overs on a two-paced wicket in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma continued his rampaging powerplay batting with a quickfire 47 off 31 balls, while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added valuable half-centuries. The pacers did most of the damage for Australia, with Mitchell Starc picking up three wickets and Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood scalping two each.