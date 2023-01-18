[WATCH] Mohammed Shami sends Glenn Phillips' stumps flying in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami bowled an excellent delivery to get rid of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Chasing a mammoth 350-run target, the Kiwis were in tatters at 89/4 in 17.4 overs. Phillips, who walked out to bat at No. 6, showed intent right from the start, hitting Kuldeep Yadav for a massive six.

Since that big hit, Phillips struggled to get going and managed only a few singles before Shami ceased his stay in the middle. An in-dipper from the senior Indian pacer skidded after pitching, cramping Phillips for room as the batter tried to hoick it over the mid-wicket region.

Phillips failed to connect with the ball as it struck his back leg before crashing onto the stumps.

Phillips' dismissal reduced the Blackcaps to 110/5 before their skipper Tom Latham holed out Washington Sundar to give Mohammed Siraj his second wicket.

Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for the Men in Blue, picking up two wickets each. Shami and Shardul Thakur scalped one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, the visiting side needed 162 runs off 84 balls, with Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell out in the middle.

Shubman Gill's double century propels India to 349

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying start, adding 60 runs for the first wicket. Rohit (34) departed after a good start, while Virat Kohli also followed suit shortly after, scoring only eight runs.

Gill held the ship for the home side, smashing a double century. His knock of 208 runs off 149 deliveries was laced with 19 boundaries and nine massive sixes. The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter batted till the 50th over and broke a plethora of records.

The Punjab-born batter (23 years and 132 days) went past Ishan Kishan (24 years and 145 days) to become the youngest player to register an ODI double hundred.

Riding on his record-breaking knock, India posted 349/8 in their allotted 50 overs and look in line to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

