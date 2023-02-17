[Watch] Mohammed Shami sends Nathan Lyon's stumps flying with top-quality delivery

Mohammed Shami bamboozled Nathan Lyon with a reverse swinging delivery in the first innings of the India-Australia Test in Delhi on Friday (February 17).

On the second ball of the 75th over on the first day, the Indian pacer bowled a fuller delivery in the off-stump line with a hint of reverse swing. Lyon tried to play a drive and push the ball past the bowler. However, the ball beat his defence and disturbed the timber. Shami's magnificent delivery rattled his middle-stump and sent his off-stump for a walk.

Nathan Lyon looked good during his 26-ball stay in the middle. He hit two fours and scored ten runs for his team before Shami sent him back to the dressing room.

Mohammed Shami was India's best bowler in first innings against Australia

Australia did not consider Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland for the second Test in Delhi and picked an extra spinner in their playing XI for this game. It looks like the visitors misread the conditions, as India's ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami enjoyed much success in the first innings.

Shami bowled 14.4 overs, picking up four wickets. He also bowled four maiden overs in his spell. His first scalp was opener David Warner, whom he dismissed in the 16th over of the innings. Next, Shami got the outside edge of Travis Head's bat and KL Rahul took a catch in the slips to send the left-hadner back to the pavilion.

Nathan Lyon was Shami's third scalp, while the Indian pacer put a full stop to Australia's innings by rattling the stumps of No. 11 Matthew Kuhnemann. India have reached 13-0 after five overs in their first innings. You can follow the live scorecard here.

