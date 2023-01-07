[Watch] Mohammed Shami sharpens batting skills ahead of India's home ODI series against Sri Lanka

Team India's senior pacer Mohammed Shami is set to return to cricketing action with the side's upcoming three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Shami has begun his preparations for the 50-over matches and was recently spotted working on his batting in the nets. Taking to his Instagram handle, the fast bowler shared a video on Saturday, January 7, giving fans a glimpse of his recent practice session.

He posted:

Shami was initially included in India's squad for their ODI and Test series against Bangladesh in December last year. However, the veteran bowler was ruled out of both series as he sustained a shoulder injury during a training session prior to the 50-over fixtures.

Tearaway pacer Umran Malik replaced Shami for the ODI series in Bangladesh, while left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat was added to the Test squad as an injury replacement.

Senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah included in India's squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Two of India's most prominent fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, will make their comebacks in the ODI series against Sri Lanka after having recovered from their respective injuries.

While Bumrah was originally not named in the squad, he was included as a last-minute addition by the selectors. The fitness and form of the two star bowlers are crucial for the Men in Blue, considering the upcoming 50-over World Cup. The ICC event is scheduled to be played in India in October and November this year.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of their ODI series in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The second and third matches will be played in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 15, respectively.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

