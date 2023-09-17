[Watch] Mohammed Siraj uproots Dasun Shanaka's off stump to complete 5-wicket haul in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj tormented Sri Lankan batters with an awe-inspiring spell with the new ball in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday.

Siraj put India in a commanding position early on by dismissing Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva. He bowled a peach of a delivery in his third over to send back Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, completing a stunning five-wicket haul.

The fast bowler started off by bowling full and wide to Shanaka. He then pitched one into the stumps and ended up beating the batter with some late movement. The ball crashed onto the stumps, and the skipper had to walk back for a duck.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Siraj bagged a fifer in just 2.4 overs. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the all-important summit clash, getting off his side to a fabulous start after being asked to bowl first.

Siraj struck again in the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings, disturbing Kusal Mendis's stumps to claim his sixth and final wicket of the match.

Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets in his second over

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka was Mohammed Siraj's first victim in the Asia Cup 2023 final. He fell on the first ball of the fourth over. Nissanka tried to punch it through the covers but failed to get the desired connection. Ravindra Jadeja completed a fine diving catch to send the batter packing.

Siraj stuck again on the third ball of the same over, dismissing Sadeera Samarawickrama for a duck with a magnificent inswinger. The in-form batter was beaten all ends up and was out LBW.

To make matters worse for Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka fell on the very next ball. The southpaw ended up hitting it straight to Ishan Kishan at covers and had to depart for a golden duck before dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva with a fine outswinger on the final ball of the over.