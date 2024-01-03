[Watch] Mohammed Siraj dismisses Tony de Zorzi caught behind to demolish top order in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball in the first session of Day 1 during the second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3. The speedster sent back openers Aiden Markram and skipper Dean Elgar to provide early breakthroughs for India.

Siraj then piled on further misery for the Proteas by dismissing Tony de Zorzi caught behind to bring up his third wicket and reduce the Proteas reeling at 15/4 after opting to bat first against the visitors (Bumrah took the other wicket).

Zorzi’s dismissal took place in the 10th over of South Africa’s first innings. Siraj bowled a fuller-length ball on the pads and Zorzi looked to glance it down the fine leg but got an edge on it instead. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul moved to his right to complete the catch to reduce the hosts to 15/4.

Watch the dismissal below:

Expand Tweet

India dominate South Africa after losing the toss ft. Mohammed Siraj

South Africa captain Dean Elgar’s decision to bat first in a bowling-friendly pitch against India backfired in the second Test. The Proteas lost quick wickets, with Aiden Markram the first to be dismissed, caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip.

Siraj then took the prized scalp of skipper Elgar, who smashed 185 in the first Test, which the Proteas won by an inning and 32 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah also joined Siraj and dismissed debutante Tristan Stubbs, caught by India captain Rohit Sharma at short leg.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, South Africa were 25/4 after 11.4 overs, with Kyle Verreynne and David Bedingham at the crease.

The visitors must win the ongoing Test to avoid another series loss in South Africa.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App