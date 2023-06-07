[Watch] Mohammed Siraj draws first blood for India, dismisses Usman Khawaja for a duck in WTC final 2023

Mohammed Siraj picked up the first wicket in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 on Wednesday, June 7. The Indian right-arm pacer bowled a fine delivery that got the outside edge of Australian opener Usman Khawaja's bat and went straight to wicket-keeper KS Bharat.

India and Australia are currently playing the WTC final 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami got India off to a fantastic start as they did not allow David Warner and Usman Khawaja to score any runs in the first 15 balls. Warner scored two runs on the fourth ball of the third over and ended the over with two dot balls.

Usman Khawaja came on strike to face the first ball of the fourth over. Mohammed Siraj bowled three dot deliveries before dismissing the Australian opener caught behind.

You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Marnus Labuschagne arrived in the middle after Khawaja's dismissal. He scored two runs off the first ball that he faced and ended the over with a dot ball. Australia were 4/1 at the end of the fourth over.

Mohammed Siraj will aim to take a few more wickets in the first session of WTC final 2023

The conditions in London are excellent for fast bowling. There is some grass on the pitch as well, which is why Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Siraj and Shami have been quite impressive in their respective first spells so far. India have picked two more pacers in the team - Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian fast bowlers perform in the first session. You can follow the live scorecard of this match right here.

