[Watch] Mohammed Siraj grabs a stunning low catch to dismiss Zak Crawley in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Mohammed Siraj produced a stunning low catch to dismiss Zak Crawley in the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

After a good start by the English openers, the spinners brought the hosts back into the game. Ravichandran Ashwin struck first by dismissing Ben Duckett before Ravindra Jadeja joined forces to get the better of Ollie Pope. Ashwin continued the momentum by removing another opener, Crawley, thanks to Siraj's brilliant effort at mid-off.

The ball was pitched up by Ashwin and Crawley tried to play it away from his body but couldn't keep it down. Siraj, who was positioned at mid-off, ran in and put in a forward jump to complete the catch inches away from the ground. TV umpire Marais Erasmus looked at the catch from different angles before judging it out.

Watch the clip here:

It was a very important wicket for India as Zak Crawley looked dangerous during the 40-ball 20-run knock.

England lose three quick wickets after a good start by openers

England skipper Ben Stokes won the all-important toss and chose to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley justified the decision by keeping the Indian pacers at bay. They added 55 runs for the first wicket to give their team a solid start.

Just when it looked like the visiting side were off to a rollicking start, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma introduced spin. Ravichandran Ashwin didn't take much time to settle down, dismissing Duckett (35) only in his second over. Jadeja, too, got into the act very quickly, with Ollie Pope edging one to Rohit Sharma at slips before Mohammed Siraj's fine catch had England at 60/3.

Since then, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root have done well to keep the Indian spinners at bay. At the time of writing, England were 99/3 with five minutes to go for lunch on Day 1.

